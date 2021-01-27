PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9,014.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

