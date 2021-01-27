PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of PPL worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

