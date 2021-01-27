PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.
Shares of PPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 97,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,950. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
