PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 97,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,950. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

