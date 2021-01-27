Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) were up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,925,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 616,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

