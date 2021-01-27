PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 16,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 571,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.