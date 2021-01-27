PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.