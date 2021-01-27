Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 14%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) rose 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 5,431,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 2,084,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

