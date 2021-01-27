Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.17.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark lowered Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

TSE:PD traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$39.20. The stock has a market cap of C$356.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

