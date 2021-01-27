Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

About Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

