PressOne (PRS) Price Tops $0.0081

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $16,566.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PRS is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

