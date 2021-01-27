Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.69

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and traded as high as $100.00. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 52,655 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.57.

About Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

