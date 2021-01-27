Prime People Plc (PRP.L) (LON:PRP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.17

Prime People Plc (PRP.L) (LON:PRP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and traded as high as $61.92. Prime People Plc (PRP.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 18,333 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.16. The company has a market cap of £7.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

