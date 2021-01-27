Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0344 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $6,914.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,891,331 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

