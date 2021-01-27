Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $6,716.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 54.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,897,837 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

