Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) (TSE:P) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares.

About Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) (TSE:P)

Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining Corp. (P.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.