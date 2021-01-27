Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Down 5.3%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 3,750,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,730,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.
The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
