Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.40. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 10,150 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

