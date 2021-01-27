Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.79 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 18,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

