Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,632.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

