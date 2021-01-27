ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

