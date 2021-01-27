Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Down 9.2%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 757,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,949,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.