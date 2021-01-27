Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Down 9.2%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 757,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,949,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
