Project Pai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $136,804.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $136,804.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,156,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,463,756 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

