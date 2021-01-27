Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.55 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $141,965.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00082508 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,063,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,370,697 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.