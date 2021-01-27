ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PUMP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $830.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth $39,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

