ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09. 1,225,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,098,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $255.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

