ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.