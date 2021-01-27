ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.24

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.24 and traded as low as $82.61. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 4,576 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.