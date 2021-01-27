ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Up 6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 13,282,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,588,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 464.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 65.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 118,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

