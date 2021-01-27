ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 106,569,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 64,729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $4,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

