ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 14,146,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 6,367,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 399,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $39,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 233.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $1,697,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

