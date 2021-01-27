ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 286,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 80,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

