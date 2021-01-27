ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading 5.3% Higher

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.04. 8,972,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 2,990,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

