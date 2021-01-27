ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.45

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 6102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

