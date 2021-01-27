ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

