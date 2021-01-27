Prosper (PROS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Prosper has a market cap of $6.14 million and $4.92 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 76.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00132391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

