Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,171. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

