Proton Token (PTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $123,202.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $120,101.08 and $123,202.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

