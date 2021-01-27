Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.67. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 27,515 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
