Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.67. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 27,515 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.