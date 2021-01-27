PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. PTC updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,011,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

