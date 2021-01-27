PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $120.83 and last traded at $120.83. 1,064,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 744,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.

Specifically, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,011,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

