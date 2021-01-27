PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $17,063.75 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $17,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $17,962.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 908,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

