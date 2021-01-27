PumaPay Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $51,654.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,832,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

