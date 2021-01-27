Pundi X Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $95.96 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.