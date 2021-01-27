Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $11.68. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 51,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $271.86 million, a PE ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 394,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

