Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 10.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 1,920,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,013,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Specifically, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,442. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.