PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 7%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $85.11. Approximately 1,549,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,009,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,605,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

