Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $344,052.75 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $344,052.75 and approximately $9,545.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,388,030 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

