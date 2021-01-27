PYRO Network Trading 51.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $20,710.94 and $159.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One PYRO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00051216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00133977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036310 BTC.

PYRO Network Token Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,196,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,183,740 tokens. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork

PYRO Network Token Trading

PYRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

