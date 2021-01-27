Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $602.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.