Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 463,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 139,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.10.

About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.